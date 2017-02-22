US Voters Divided Over Relationship With Russia - Poll

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque Majority of Americans Worried Trump Could Plunge US Into Major War - Poll

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — According to the poll, 43% of US voters think that Russia is either an ally or a friendly country, while same 43% believe Russia is either unfriendly or an enemy.

Over half of the respondents, 51%, think that China is either an ally or friendly.

More than two-thirds of the voters have a favorable view of the US ties with the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and Israel, the poll's findings indicated.