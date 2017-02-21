Lavrov Expresses Hopes for Better Ties Between Russia and Sweden

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope for the improvement of the relationship between Moscow and Stockholm, which is currently not at its best, at a Tuesday meeting with his Swedish counterpart, Margot Wallstrom.

"I hope that this visit of yours will help overcome the less than optimal stage of the relationship of Russia and Sweden and will help outline further steps toward the restoration of very promising and mutually beneficial ties, which are in the interests of our countries and peoples," Lavrov said.

Wallstrom noted that Moscow and Stockholm's relations had a long history and broad range.

"[This relationship] is more than diplomatic relations and official meetings. We have expansive ties between the two peoples, various student exchanges, cooperation between twin cities, ties between the representatives of civil society. I hope that we can discuss all of these issues today frankly, honestly and constructively," Wallstrom said.

"We do have topics for discussion starting with our joint work within the UN Security Council and including the issues of European security, Ukraine, sensitive issues of the Baltic region, the ISIS [Daesh, outlawed in Russia], and our bilateral relations," she said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Wallstrom is currently in Moscow with an official visit.

At the beginning of the meeting, the two ministers honored the memory of Russia's Permanent Envoy to UN Vitaly Churkin, who passed away in New York on Monday, a day before his 65th birthday, with a minute of silence.