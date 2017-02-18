No Evidence Russia Interfered in US, French, German Election Process - Lavrov

MUNICH (Sputnik) — Moscow has been facing numerous accusations over alleged attempts to interfere in the Western elections providing no evidence. In December 2016, reports emerged that the German government feared potential influence on the 2017 parliamentary elections from Russia after the US Central Intelligence Agency had accused Moscow of carrying out cyberattacks against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) computer systems in an attempt to influence the November US presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.

"When the Democratic Party in Washington answered to Donald Trump, who said the election was not very fair, that the Democrats were voted for by so-called dead souls, the Democratic Party said ‘give us the facts.’ But when we are blamed no one asks for facts," Lavrov said at the Munich Security Conference.

"I’ve seen no facts, just accusations that we tried to hack the Democratic Party websites. The same is happening concerning France, Germany, Italy," the Russian foreign minister added.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US hacking allegations and dismissed them as absurd, saying that they are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.