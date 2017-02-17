Morocco Looks Forward to Work With Russia on Challenges Such as Migration

© AFP 2016/ Ryad Kramdi Morocco Not Planning to Recognize Western Sahara After African Union Readmission

MUNICH (Sputnik) — The adviser underlined that the two countries have enjoyed a good level of commercial exchanges, adding that Morocco does its best to attract Russian tourists.

"It is more and more diversified due to the strong commitment of President Putin and King Muhammad VI. We have to be global, we cannot ignore immigration and all other challenges that we are confronted with, so we can work on that together. We hope for a long-term strategic vision for the two of us," Azoulay said, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Morocco has been seeking closer cooperation with Russia. In March 2016, the Moroccan king visited Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later that year, the countries bolstered bilateral ties by agreeing on cooperation in the fields of economy, environmental issues, fighting international terrorism, with energy and agricultural cooperation remaining a priority topic.