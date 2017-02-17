Register
22:53 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Djemaa El Fna. Morocco

    Morocco Looks Forward to Work With Russia on Challenges Such as Migration

    © Flickr/ Anna & Michal
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 56 0 0

    Morocco hopes for a long-term strategic cooperation with Russia to help the country deal with current challenges, such as immigration, and diversify collaboration areas, senior adviser to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Andre Azoulay, told Sputnik on Friday.

    Saharawi men hold up a Polisario Front flag in the Al-Mahbes area near Moroccan soldiers guarding the wall separating the Polisario controlled Western Sahara from Morocco on February 3, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ Ryad Kramdi
    Morocco Not Planning to Recognize Western Sahara After African Union Readmission
    MUNICH (Sputnik) — The adviser underlined that the two countries have enjoyed a good level of commercial exchanges, adding that Morocco does its best to attract Russian tourists.

    "It is more and more diversified due to the strong commitment of President Putin and King Muhammad VI. We have to be global, we cannot ignore immigration and all other challenges that we are confronted with, so we can work on that together. We hope for a long-term strategic vision for the two of us," Azoulay said, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

    Morocco has been seeking closer cooperation with Russia. In March 2016, the Moroccan king visited Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later that year, the countries bolstered bilateral ties by agreeing on cooperation in the fields of economy, environmental issues, fighting international terrorism, with energy and agricultural cooperation remaining a priority topic.

    Related:

    Morocco Expects Russian Prime Minister to Pay Official Visit in 2017
    Morocco Regains African Union Membership
    Ghana Supports Morocco's Bid for African Union Readmission
    Tags:
    migrants, cooperation, Russia, Morocco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok