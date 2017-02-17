Register
    Pentagon fence

    'Position of Strength': Pentagon's Message to Russia 'Working Against Trump'

    © Flickr/ Kevin Harber
    Politics
    244003

    United States Secretary of Defense James Mattis said that Washington was ready to improve relations with Russia, but would talk to Moscow "from a position of strength." Radio Sputnik contributor Ilya Kharlamov maintained that this approach will only make it harder for President Donald Trump to fulfil some of his key campaign promises.

    "Almost all stakeholders in the Middle East have acknowledged that terrorism cannot be tackled without Russia. However, talking to Moscow from 'a position of strength' will result in a total failure. It will also delay Trump's pre-election program for an unspecified period of time. And time is currently working against the US president who needs swift and decisive victories," he said.

    The Trump administration has named defeating and destroying Daesh and other radical terror groups as its "highest priority." To this extent, policymakers in Washington are ostensibly ready to "pursue aggressive joint and coalition military operations when necessary."

    U.S. President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Blasts 'False, Horrible, Fake Reporting' for Making It Harder to 'Get Along With Russia'
    Trump has repeatedly hinted that the United States could conduct joint counterterrorism operations with Russia, a welcome development for the Kremlin since Moscow has repeatedly called for a broad coalition against radical groups in the Middle East.

    However, bilateral cooperation in Syria has been limited, while remarks similar to the ones made by General Mattis have not contributed to building up trust between Russia and the United States. 

    "Russian and US service personnel continue to cooperate in Syria to avoid aerial accidents, but this is not enough," Kharlamov observed. "Moscow has been open to dialogue and has expressed its readiness to work [together in Syria]. However, Washington through statements made by senior officials is making the window of opportunities increasingly narrow."

    Earlier, Mattis said that the United States remained "open to opportunities to restore a cooperative relationship with Moscow, while being realistic in our expectations and ensuring our diplomats negotiate from a position of strength."

    An anti-submarine rocket blasts off a rocket launcher from the Bulgarian navy frigate Drazki during the BREEZE 2014 military drill in the Black Sea
    © AFP 2016/ VELKO ANGELOV
    NATO Militarizing Black Sea to Put 'Political Pressure on Russia'
    These remarks prompted Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to say that Russia was "ready to restore cooperation with the Pentagon," adding that any attempts hold dialogue from a position of strength are "futile."

    In an opinion piece for RIA Novosti, journalist Alexander Khrolenko suggested that Washington, the Pentagon and NATO "are back to their usual selves," citing "geopolitical inertia" of the United States and hardliners in the Trump administration as the key reasons.

    "In 2016 alone the United States dropped more than 26,000 bombs on seven countries. Why would [Donald Trump] differ from other US Presidents [when it comes to Washington's relations with Russia]?" he asked.

    Tags:
    counterterrorism, US foreign policy, Pentagon, James Mattis, Sergei Shoigu, Donald Trump, Syria, United States, Russia
      jas
      No, not at all. Trump has said the same thing, just yesterday. I don't consider Trump to be a neocon, but he does share the peace through strength belief. But I think Trump and even Mattis mean a more passive strength than bombing children. Trump calls himself a hawk, but laughs at and mocks McCain and Graham, so it's not the same philosophy at all. But the Deep State media is working very hard at trying to turn trump's base against him. We will be seeing more of these articles here.
