16:50 GMT +317 February 2017
    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016

    Russia Had 'No Illusions' to Be Disappointed in Trump's Presidency - Kremlin

    © AFP 2016/ SAVO PRELEVIC
    There is nothing that Russia could be disappointed about one month into Donald Trump's presidency of the United States because the Kremlin has never harbored illusions regarding him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He noted that it was premature to draw conclusions or give early assessments to Trump's presidency nearly one month after his inauguration.

    "I want to remind you that we have been saying for several months that we have never worn rose-colored glasses and never harbored unnecessary illusions. So we have nothing to be disappointed about," Peskov told reporters.

    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question from reporters during a lengthy news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    'Fake News': Kremlin Refutes Claims Russian Media Were Recommended to Write Less About Trump
    Only detailed contacts could clear up on what issues Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump agree and disagree, Peskov said.

    "It will probably be clear where there continues to be significant discrepancy and where it would be possible to find areas of cooperation after they could talk in detail," Peskov told reporters.

    He noted that Putin and Trump have not yet had "substantive contacts," and said it was not yet clear when the two heads of state would meet.

    Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
