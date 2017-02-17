Russia Had 'No Illusions' to Be Disappointed in Trump's Presidency - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He noted that it was premature to draw conclusions or give early assessments to Trump's presidency nearly one month after his inauguration.

"I want to remind you that we have been saying for several months that we have never worn rose-colored glasses and never harbored unnecessary illusions. So we have nothing to be disappointed about," Peskov told reporters.

Only detailed contacts could clear up on what issues Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump agree and disagree, Peskov said.

"It will probably be clear where there continues to be significant discrepancy and where it would be possible to find areas of cooperation after they could talk in detail," Peskov told reporters.

He noted that Putin and Trump have not yet had "substantive contacts," and said it was not yet clear when the two heads of state would meet.