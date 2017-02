© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Members of Syrian Military Opposition Join Consultations in Astana

ASTANA (Sputnik) — They are expected to arrive closer to the plenary session scheduled for the afternoon.

"We understand that we are going to bring the entire front office down as observers. That means the ambassador [George Krol] and also the deputy chief of the mission," the representative said, asked about the composition of the US delegation.

The second round of Astana talks is held in Kazakhstan's capital on February 15-16. The enforcement and monitoring of the nationwide ceasefire in Syria is one of the main issues on the agenda of the talks.