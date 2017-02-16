Trump Calls on Venezuela to Release Imprisoned Opposition Leader Lopez

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lopez is currently serving a 14-year sentence for protests in early February 2014 that led to the deaths of 43 people.
"Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez, a political prisoner and husband of Lilian Tintori (just met w/Marco Rubio) out of prison immediately," Trump stated via Twitter.
On Monday, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control introduced sanctions against Venezuelan Executive Vice President Tareck El Aissami under federal drug trafficking regulations.
Also on Monday, Trump and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos discussed over the telephone security concerns regarding Venezuela.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete A fine idea, Mr Trump, if any of the affairs of Venezuela were any of our cause for intervening in that country. What if Venezuela had told Reagan that they wanted him to release the head of the opposition party, the Libertarians, Dave Bergland, from prison. What would we have said? "Mind your own business." I am concerned that someone else is really calling the shots when it comes to Trump's foreign contacts and policies. We may not be the world's policemen for much longer, but it seems that Trump is pulling on the ears of the dog when it comes to picking up where others left off. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Dear President Maduro,
marcanhalt
Bodo
Please close the embassy of the USA in your country as soon as possible! You will see, the so-called opposition will become headless! They are only CIA puppets. Please ask President Morales to get further informations and details. He did it, and the result was he cuts the US influence massively! You should do it too!