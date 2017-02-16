Trump Calls on Venezuela to Release Imprisoned Opposition Leader Lopez

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lopez is currently serving a 14-year sentence for protests in early February 2014 that led to the deaths of 43 people.

"Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez, a political prisoner and husband of Lilian Tintori (just met w/Marco Rubio) out of prison immediately," Trump stated via Twitter.

In Spain, Lopez would be considered a “ terrorist ” in Spain, leader of the Spanish Ruben Dario Foundation Jose Maria Torres has told Sputnik.

On Monday, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control introduced sanctions against Venezuelan Executive Vice President Tareck El Aissami under federal drug trafficking regulations.

Also on Monday, Trump and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos discussed over the telephone security concerns regarding Venezuela.