Register
20:51 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Tehran at night

    Iranian Nuclear Deal to Fail in Case of US Sanctions Resumption Tehran

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Iran Nuclear Deal: Hope for Peaceful Future (156)
    0 13811

    Tehran warned that exerting pressure on Iran could be the worst scenario that Washington may choose.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Iranian nuclear deal will collapse if US President Donald Trump refuses to continue imposing veto on sanctions against Tehran every four months, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Seyed Abbas Araqchi said Wednesday.

    "Trump should decide about withholding the sanctions against Iran at the end of [the Iranian month of] Ordibehesht [mid May]. The US president needs to withhold the sanctions every four months. Therefore, if Trump continues to veto the sanctions, then everything will be clear; but if he doesn’t extend the veto and the sanctions return, this would amount to tearing up the nuclear deal," Araqchi said, as quoted by Rapporteur of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Seyed Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, according to the Fars news agency.

    Araqchi pointed out that the President Trump was under pressure of various countries including Saudi Arabia that want to prevent the United States from improving relations with Iran.

    "The US president may choose different scenarios and the worst scenario can be pressuring the Islamic Republic while keeping the nuclear deal," Hosseini quoted Araqchi as saying.

    Iranian flag
    © Flickr/ Blondinrikard Fröberg
    Moscow, Tehran Agree Iran Nuclear Deal Must Be Honored Amid New US Sanctions
    On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of world powers — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States plus Germany — signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in return for the gradual lifting of sanctions. The agreement came into force on January 16, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) submitted a report confirming the readiness of Iran's authorities to implement the program to reduce the country’s nuclear potential.

    However, on December 1, the US Senate voted unanimously to prolong 1979 sanctions by another 10 years after they expire this month. Then-US President Barack Obama refused to sign the bill but allowed it to become a law. Former White House spokesman Eric Schultz said on December 2 the United Sattes believed that extension of sanctions would not interfere with the JCPOA.

    Topic:
    Iran Nuclear Deal: Hope for Peaceful Future (156)

    Related:

    Trump Says Iran's Nuclear Deal Inconceivable, Disastrous For Israel
    Russia to Maintain Dialogue With US on Iran Nuclear Deal - Ambassador
    Russia Leads P5+1 in Iran Nuclear Deal Implementation - Envoy to Vienna
    Moscow Disagrees With Trump Over Iranian Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    Iran Nuclear Agreement Act, Seyed Abbas Araqchi, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok