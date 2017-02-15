HNC 'Impeding Formation of Single Opposition Delegation to Ruin' Syria Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Riyadh-backed High Negotiations Committee (HNC) is intentionally trying to impede the formation of a single Syrian opposition delegation for the upcoming Geneva talks to ruin intra-Syrian negotiations, a Syrian opposition figure told Sputnik Wednesday.
"Part of the Syrian political opposition does not make independent decisions. Their regional patrons have their own interests, which they realize with the help of those whom they patronize. So we see the 'Riyadh group' is impeding the formation of a single opposition delegation to ruin the future negotiations in Geneva," Qadri Jamil, a leader of Syria's Popular Front for Change and Liberation, said.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
