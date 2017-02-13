Intra-Syria Talks in Geneva to Kick Off Formally February 23

GENEVA (Sputnik) – The intra-Syria talks in Geneva will start officially on February 23 after the delegations arrive on February 20, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura’s spokeswoman Yara Sharif told Sputnik.

The UN-brokered inter-Syrian negotiations were scheduled to resume on February 20 in Geneva.

"We can confirm that letters [invitations] have been sent today, and also that consultations are continuing. It is expected that delegations would arrive in Geneva on or about 20 February to enable prior consultations with the Special Envoy and his team before the formal start of intra-Syrian negotiations planned for 23 February 2017," she said.