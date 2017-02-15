US Accuses Russia of INF Treaty Violation to Exert Pressure on Trump - Lawmaker

The allegations were supported by the Pentagon and US Senator John McCain called on the Trump administration to respond to the reported violations.
The treaty prohibits the development, deployment or testing of ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles with ranges between 300 and 3,400 miles. It was implemented by 1991 with inspections carrying on until 2001.
"The leaks in media is just a continuation of information warfare against Russia and against people in the new US administration, supporting the normalization of relations with Russia… The aim [of the accusations] is to prevent the new president from… [significant moves] aimed at revision of the US transatlantic policy focused on establishment of the unilateral model of the world," Kosachev said.
The United States has previously accused Russia of violating the INF Treaty. Russia has rejected the accusations, and said that the United States deploying its Europe-based missile defense system violates the treaty.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Whatever happened to peace and love. I have never seen such opposition to peace. Are Senator McCain's warmonger policies really that popular with the people in the US? The media complains about divisiveness within the US, yet fuels such hatred towards other nations. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This Congress feels like they have nothing to do in this administration. They act like the teacher just left the room and they are without supervision, so why not act up?
Darrell R
marcanhalt