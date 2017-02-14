Register
23:37 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 11, 2014 file photo, then-Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington

    White House Admits Forcing Trump’s Advisor to Retire Over ‘Eroding Trust’

    © AP Photo/ Lauren Victoria Burke
    Politics
    Get short URL
    1227 0 0

    General Michael Flynn resigned on Monday night from his role as the Trump administration’s National Security Advisor following a massive media campaign accusing him of contacting Russia’s ambassador to the US, and misleading the White House about his conversations.

    On Tuesday White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed that President Trump requested Michael Flynn’s resignation over “eroding trust.” Even though Spicer repeated that the national Security Adviser hasn’t done anything illegal and moreover it was his job to communicate with America’s foreign counterparts, the president didn’t feel comfortable working with Flynn, after it became known that the retired general hasn’t disclosed all details of conversations that he had. In his resignation letter, General Flynn explained it by the “fast pace of events.”

    “In the course of my duties as the Incoming National Security Advisor, I held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, ministers, and ambassadors. These calls were to facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the President, his advisors and foreign leaders. Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude. Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn wrote.

    Democrats and their former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, rejoiced over having “blood in the water,” after the resignation that they considered their win.

     

    The mainstream media, for months, have been after those who are trusted most by President Donald Trump’s base — Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, Stephen Miller, and General Flynn — who happens to be a lifelong Democrat. Interestingly, they have ignored those like Reince Priebus, the neocons who oppose Trump’s anti-interventionist war stances and were seemingly more in line with the hawkish aggression that Hillary Clinton longed for.

    The mainstream media has largely also shamelessly and hypocritically celebrated the leaks from the White House — while condemning the actions of past leakers such as Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning. The same journalists who decried the release of information from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta are now lauding moles in the White House as a national hero.

    Candidate Kathleen Troia KT McFarland debates against John Spencer for the republican Senate nomination, on the campus of Pace University in New York on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2006
    © AP Photo/ Angel Chevrestt, Pool
    Trump Asks US Deputy National Security Adviser to Remain After Flynn Resignation
    As popular author and political commentator Mike Cernovich wrote following the announcement, “when Trump fires or forces someone to resign, he has given power to the media.”

    “It will embolden the media and the Deep State to leak out information, and fabricate sources, to take out political enemies within the White House,” Cernovich told Sputnik News.

    Cernovich also voiced concerns that the neoconservative wing of the Republican party will try to take advantage of the situation and push more aggressive agenda towards Russia. “They want World War Three,” Cernovich said on Tuesday commenting on Sean Spicer’s briefing in which the White House spokesman said that "President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to deescalate violence in the Ukraine and return Crimea."

    Crimea rejoined Russia after a 2014 referendum, when almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for the reunification. Sevastopol, which has a federal city status, supported the move by 95.6 percent of votes.

    During the election campaign Trump claimed he would "consider" recognizing Crimea as part of Russia following the referendum in the peninsula, adding that the Crimeans wanted to live in Russia.

    Related:

    Flynn's Ouster: Trump's Opponents Seek to Tear Apart His Cabinet Brick by Brick
    Trump Did Not Instruct Flynn to Discuss Sanctions With Russian Ambassador
    Improving Ties With Russia 'Reasonable', Trump Right to Dismiss Flynn - Ryan
    WikiLeaks Claims Flynn's Resignation Triggered by 'Destabilization Campaign'
    Flynn's Resignation 'Won't Have an Impact' on Russian-US Relations
    Tags:
    Mike Cernovich, Sean Spicer, Michael Flynn, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      You think what Obama and Clinton got away with and yet, a phone call, just whilst you are trying to get things into position and into perspective, is worse than downloading your SOS files and taking them home, classified and above. Not to mention sharing them with friends. Funny old world.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok