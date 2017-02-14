White House Admits Forcing Trump’s Advisor to Retire Over ‘Eroding Trust’

On Tuesday White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed that President Trump requested Michael Flynn’s resignation over “eroding trust.” Even though Spicer repeated that the national Security Adviser hasn’t done anything illegal and moreover it was his job to communicate with America’s foreign counterparts, the president didn’t feel comfortable working with Flynn, after it became known that the retired general hasn’t disclosed all details of conversations that he had. In his resignation letter, General Flynn explained it by the “fast pace of events.”

“In the course of my duties as the Incoming National Security Advisor, I held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, ministers, and ambassadors. These calls were to facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the President, his advisors and foreign leaders. Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude. Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn wrote.

Democrats and their former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, rejoiced over having “blood in the water,” after the resignation that they considered their win.

The mainstream media, for months, have been after those who are trusted most by President Donald Trump’s base — Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, Stephen Miller, and General Flynn — who happens to be a lifelong Democrat. Interestingly, they have ignored those like Reince Priebus, the neocons who oppose Trump’s anti-interventionist war stances and were seemingly more in line with the hawkish aggression that Hillary Clinton longed for.

The mainstream media has largely also shamelessly and hypocritically celebrated the leaks from the White House — while condemning the actions of past leakers such as Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning. The same journalists who decried the release of information from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta are now lauding moles in the White House as a national hero.

As popular author and political commentator Mike Cernovich wrote following the announcement , “when Trump fires or forces someone to resign, he has given power to the media.”

“It will embolden the media and the Deep State to leak out information, and fabricate sources, to take out political enemies within the White House,” Cernovich told Sputnik News.

Cernovich also voiced concerns that the neoconservative wing of the Republican party will try to take advantage of the situation and push more aggressive agenda towards Russia. “They want World War Three,” Cernovich said on Tuesday commenting on Sean Spicer’s briefing in which the White House spokesman said that "President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to deescalate violence in the Ukraine and return Crimea."

Crimea rejoined Russia after a 2014 referendum, when almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for the reunification. Sevastopol, which has a federal city status, supported the move by 95.6 percent of votes.

During the election campaign Trump claimed he would "consider" recognizing Crimea as part of Russia following the referendum in the peninsula, adding that the Crimeans wanted to live in Russia.