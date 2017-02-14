Flynn's Resignation 'Won't Have an Impact' on Russian-US Relations

"The resignation of the US President's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn won't affect Russian-American relations because they are not shaped yet and there is, in fact, nothing to have an impact on," Fyodor Lukyanov told Sputnik.
The political analyst further explained that it still remains unclear whether Donald Trump wanted to reset the relations with Russia with the help of either Michael Flynn or new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. However, he again reiterated that it is impossible to have an impact on something that does not yet exist.
Commenting on the reason for Flynn's resignation, the inability to provide the White House with full information about his contacts with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, he noted that "Flynn should have been more prudent, taking into account the environment he found himself in."
The expert explained that the attacks on Trump's National Security Adviser for his alleged pro-Russian position were "something made out of thin air." However he had to resign because he was not careful enough.
He further noted that there are still chaotic developments in the Trump administration and there might be more resignations coming.
On Monday, the White House announced that Michael Flynn had resigned from the post of US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser and that retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellog had been appointed to take his place.
Flynn's phone communications with Kislyak prior to Trump's inauguration on January 20 have raised questions about whether the adviser broke a law forbidding private US citizens from engaging with foreign nations about diplomatic disputes.
US media reported that Flynn had allegedly discussed the issue of the anti-Russian sanctions with Kislyak before Trump was officially sworn in as US president. The Trump team has repeatedly rejected the allegations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete First again!!!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Don't be surprised if there are more resignations, and some more after those. The righteous are held to a higher standard than the man who practices evil continually. We are instructed and warned that "The wicked flee when no one is pursuing, but the righteous are bold as a lion." Trump will stand because he has no reason to run. If the same standards of interference were applied to Obama and his crew, by the press, the White House would have been a disaster. If HRC would have won, God only knows what would have happened to those who stood against her. Murder and suicides are not all that uncommon in the wake of the Clintons. Trump will prosper, regardless of the Frankens, the McCains, the Pelosis, the Schurmers, the Grahams,and every other man or woman who flaunts their self righteousness, while doing evil at the same time. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This goes to show that the establishment media / alternate political channels are quite capable
