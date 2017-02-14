Putin, Turkmen Leader Agree to Expand Mutually Beneficial Cooperation - Kremlin

© AFP 2016/ ATTILA KISBENEDEK Putin Congratulates Turkmenistan's President Berdimuhamedov Following Successful Re-election

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agreed to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in phone talks, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"Both sides confirmed the desire to expand mutually beneficial cooperation to expand mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan in various fields," the Kremlin said.

Putin once again extended his congratulations with the Turkmen leader's "convincing" victory in the presidential elections on Sunday, gaining 97.69 percent of the vote at 97.27 percent turnout.

