Tokyo: UN SC Must Send Strong Message to North Korea Over Missile Test

© REUTERS/ KCNA North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Kishida stressed Pyongyang’s missile launch was a provocation and a violation of the UNSC resolution, which prohibits it from carrying out ballistic missile tests.

Japan’s National Security Council met earlier in the day to discuss the launch. Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said the military was collecting information on the missile. Its type has not been determined.

The unidentified missile was reportedly launched from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan and travelled around 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone.