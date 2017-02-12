Tokyo: UN SC Must Send Strong Message to North Korea Over Missile Test

Japan’s National Security Council met earlier in the day to discuss the launch. Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said the military was collecting information on the missile. Its type has not been determined.
The unidentified missile was reportedly launched from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan and travelled around 300 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Would everyone please stop picing on NK and Iran and pay attention to Syria and Ukraine. Attack the Kiev junta and allow a legitimate power to take control (with Russia's help) and remove sanctions on Russia and Syria and start providing real aid for Syrians. Who gives a rip about a dumb missile test. Feed starving and hurt people in Ukraine and Syria.
jas