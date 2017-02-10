Johnson Urged to Continue Arms Sales to Saudis After Yemen Funeral Strike

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a letter to UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox, published by The Guardian newspaper, Johnson argued that "the clear risk threshold for refusal … has not yet been reached."

"The issue is extremely finely balanced, but I judge at present the Saudis appear committed both to improving processes and to taking action to address failures/individual incidents," the foreign secretary wrote.

Fox admitted in his reply in November this was indeed an extremely complex situation, but warned about inherent risks because of the "grave situation" in Yemen and other reasons, which had been redacted.

An airstrike on a funeral ceremony in Sanaa killed an estimated 140 people on October 8 and wounded over 525 others. The Saudi-led Arab coalition, which has been attacking Houthi rebels since early 2015, initially denied its involvement but later agreed to investigate the attack.