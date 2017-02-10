Johnson Urged to Continue Arms Sales to Saudis After Yemen Funeral Strike

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a letter to UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox, published by The Guardian newspaper, Johnson argued that "the clear risk threshold for refusal … has not yet been reached."
"The issue is extremely finely balanced, but I judge at present the Saudis appear committed both to improving processes and to taking action to address failures/individual incidents," the foreign secretary wrote.
An airstrike on a funeral ceremony in Sanaa killed an estimated 140 people on October 8 and wounded over 525 others. The Saudi-led Arab coalition, which has been attacking Houthi rebels since early 2015, initially denied its involvement but later agreed to investigate the attack.
