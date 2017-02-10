Russia to Maintain Dialogue With US on Iran Nuclear Deal - Ambassador

© AFP 2016/ Joe Klamar Russia Leads P5+1 in Iran Nuclear Deal Implementation - Envoy to Vienna

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The ambassador noted that Russian and US positions on the Iran nuclear deal are only slightly differrent.

"Of course, there will be a dialogue with our US counterparts on this [Iran nuclear deal]…I am almost certain that the implementation of this particular agreement will continue," Kislyak told reporters on the eve of Diplomats' Day.

"We think that the deal between the six nations and Iran is a useful mechanism to decrease tensions. It works," Kislyak said.

Iran, five permanent UN Security Council members, Germany and the European Union signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in July 2015 to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

Under the agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran. A UN resolution was passed shortly afterwards, reaffirming the nuclear agreement.

Last week, Iran conducted a test ballistic missile launches purportedly in line with its defense programs. Claiming that the tests were a violation of the UN resolution, Washington imposed sanctions against 25 individuals and entities which provide support to Tehran’s ballistic missile program and to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force on Friday.