Russia Ready to Work With Trump Administration on Agenda of Bilateral Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow is ready to work with the administration of US President Donald Trump on the whole agenda of the Russia-US relations on the basis of equality, respect and taking each other’s interests into account, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"From our side, we are ready to work with the administration of D. Trump on the whole agenda of the Russia-US relations on the basis of principles of equality, mutual respect and taking each other’s interests into account. We believe that the development of constructive, mutually beneficial bilateral ties can bring real benefit to the people of Russia and the United States, have a positive impact on the situation in the world," Lavrov told the Izvestiya newspaper.

The growing demand for change in the United States has become one of the deciding factors in the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election, Lavrov also said.

"It is evident that the demand for change both in internal affairs and interactions with the outside world has been growing among the US citizens. This has become an important factor which ensured the victory of the Republican Party’s candidate Donald Trump in the presidential election," Lavrov noted.