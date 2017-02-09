US Not Trying to Meddle in Japanese PM Abe's Dealings With Russia - Official

© Sputnik/ Sergey Krivosheyev Moscow Reveals Areas of Russia-Japan Joint Projects on Kuril Islands

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Abe is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on Friday. Trump has invited Abe to join him at his Mar-a-Largo resort in Florida, where the two leaders will travel over the weekend.

"We certainly understand that Japan, as a neighbor of Russia, puts high importance on its own bilateral relations with Russia, and the United States respects that and isn't seeking to interfere with Prime Minister Abe’s priorities in his dealings with Russia," the official said.

On January 20, Abe announced plans to visit Russia to give an impetus to the peace treaty negotiations between the two countries.

Japan and Russia have never signed a permanent peace treaty after World War II because of a disagreement over the group of islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils and Japan calls the Northern Territories, encompassing Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai.

According the Russian Foreign Ministry, Abe is expected to visit Russia in the first half of this year.