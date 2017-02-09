NATO Activities in Black Sea Region Fight Against Non-Existent Threats - Moscow

"Regarding NATO's activities… here our Western colleagues prefer to deal with virtual and generally non-existent threats," Zakharova told reporters.
NATO has been increasing its military presence in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea since the outbreak of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine in April 2014, in response to what it considers to be Russia's aggressive foreign policy. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the Ukraine-related accusations leveled at it, warning that increased NATO activities near the country's borders could undermine regional and global stability.
