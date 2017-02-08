Russia, EU Discussing Fight Against Terror, May Expand Joint Efforts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, close attention was dedicated to issues of preventing the spread of extremist ideology and radicalization, as well as to countering terrorism financing and ensuring anti-terrorism security in civil aviation.

"The sides exchanged opinions on current global and regional terrorist threats, as well as on Russia's and EU experience in countering terrorism," the ministry said in a statement.

"The sides also discussed the possibility of expanding anti-terrorism cooperation in multilateral formats, including under the UN aegis," the statement said, adding that the next Russia-EU anti-terrorism consultations would be held in Brussels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called for creating a united front against terrorism. The call is also mentioned in Russia's revised foreign policy doctrine.