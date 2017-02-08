EU Policy May Change if Pro-Russian Candidate Wins French Election - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – He noted that France would be the European Union’s only member of the UN Security Council and the only nuclear power after Brexit

The victory of such a candidate in Germany would turn EU policy in favor of Moscow even more resolutely, Chizhov said in an interview.

The first round of the elections is scheduled for April 23, with the second one slated for May 7.

According to the latest polls, Le Pen is expected win the first round of the presidential election in France with 26 percent of votes. Former Minister of Economy Emmanuel Macron is set to gain 23 percent of votes while the Republican's party candidate Francois Fillon — 20 percent.

Fillon's lower ratings are likely linked to the scandal that broke out in late January around his wife allegedly having been paid for jobs without exercising her duties. French media also questioned Fillon's children's employment as his parliamentary assistants between 2005 and 2007.

The French police, which opened a probe into the matter, carried out searches in the headquarters of the magazine where Penelope Fillon used to work and in the French Senate. The center-right candidate denied all accusations.

Fillon has repeatedly said that France will benefit from the rapprochement with Russia, as it will strengthen the country's role on international arena.