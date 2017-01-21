France’s Presidential Candidate Le Pen: EU Has Turned Into ‘Dogmatic Religion’

KOBLENZ (Sputnik) — The European Union suppresses any criticism and does not tolerate any opposition views, thereby becoming a “dogmatic religion”, French presidential candidate and the head of far-right National Front party Marine Le Pen said Saturday.

“The European Union has become a religion. They are priests. One is not allowed to think alternatively. They suppress opposition views, prohibit any criticism of their system. They have become real dogmatists and anti-democrats,” Le Pen said at the Freedom for Europe conference.

The member countries should not be obstructed from leaving the bloc, and such sovereign decisions should be respected, the National Front leader added.

Beside massive migration problems, the bloc is troubled by currency issues, because the members are urged to conduct similar economy policies, Le Pen stressed.

The conference in German town of Koblenz is attended by the political group of the EU Parliament Europe of Nations and Freedom, which also comprises the French National Front party.

Le Pen, who is one of the most vocal critics of the European Union, has been blaming the bloc for stripping France of its sovereignty. The National Front leader pledged to hold a referendum on the country's exit from the European Union.