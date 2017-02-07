Trump, Spain’s Prime Minister Likely to Discuss Fight Against Daesh Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will likely discuss the fight against Daesh when they speak later Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a press briefing.

"I imagine that they’re going to talk about a shared commitment to defeating ISIS," Spicer told reporters on Tuesday.

Spain is a member of the US-led coalition against Daesh and has sent troops to Iraq to train security forces.

Additionally, the United States uses some facilities at Spanish military installations and has maintained a special marine air-ground task force in Spain since 2013, according to the State Department.

In July, Spanish Defense Minister Pedro Morenes said the coalition had asked Madrid to increase its training of Iraqi troops.