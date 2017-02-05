Russian-US Thaw 'Will Be Good' for Global Crises Settlement, German FM Says

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Potential rapprochement between Russia and the United States could contribute to the settlement of international crises, such as the ones in Syria and Ukraine, Gabriel told the German ARD broadcaster.

"If there is deescalation between these two world powers, it will be good for the development of the situation in Syria, for the development of the situation in Ukraine and for the disarmament process in Europe," Gabriel remarked.

the country's former Minister for Economic Affairs was appointed as Germany's Foreign Minister in late January, after former head of the ministry Frank-Walter Steinmeier resigned in a bid to run for the post of Federal President.

The newly coined minister has advocated the gradual lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, and the necessity of dialogue with Moscow. Last September he visited Moscow at the head of a German business delegation which seeks to re-establish economic ties with Russia.

Gabriel expected to take "another step to reconcile with Russia," an article in Die Welt read. He confirmed he will attend the Russian Business Day in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in May.