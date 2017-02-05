Astana Talks on Syria May Become Regional Crisis Solution Pattern - Tehran

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Kazakh Foreign Ministry Confirms New Russia-Turkey-Iran Meeting in Astana

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The negotiations process between Damascus and the Syrian opposition at the Astana talks may serve as a pattern for the regional crisis resolution, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani said Sunday during a meeting with the Russian presidential envoy on Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev.

"Political trilateral initiative and the negotiations that took place in Kazakhstan’s Astana is a successful method that can be used as a pattern to end the regional crisis," Shamkhani was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

He added that the cooperation between Iran, Russia and Syria in fighting against terrorists would continue.

The Astana talks brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey took place on January 23-24 and brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011. As a result of talks, a trilateral commission to monitor breaches of ceasefire was established to minimize truce violations.

The details of the commission's work are expected to be discussed during an expert meeting in Astana on February 6.