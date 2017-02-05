One Does Not Simply Break Russia's Will by Threats - Deputy PM on EU Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Economic sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia have brought an outcome contrary to that the bloc was expecting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Sunday.
"Blackmailing and threats should not be applied to Russia. Sanctions against our industry have already led to an effect opposite to the expectations of the European officials," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.
In 2015, German farmers were mostly affected by the EU sanctions on Russia, losing 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), according to the German Farmers Association. Dairy farmers in Germany saw their revenues drop by 50 percent in 2015 compared to the previous year, while meat, grain and vegetable producers lost around 25 percent.
