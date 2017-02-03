Trump Administration Reviewing All US Policies Toward Cuba - White House

© REUTERS/ Enrique De La Osa Cuba Wants Equality-Based Relations With US, Castro Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s administration is reviewing policies on Cuba introduced by former President Barack Obama, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Friday.

"We are in the midst of a full of review of all US policies towards Cuba," Spicer told reporters.

Spicer said human rights would be a fundamental part of Trump’s approach to Cuba.

Last week, Cuban President Raul Castro said he wanted to continue negotiating on bilateral issues with the United States on an equal basis and with respect for Cuban sovereignty.

In 2014, former US President Barack Obama normalized relations with Cuba after more than 50 years of non-engagement and hostilities.

Since reestablishing diplomatic ties, the two nations have signed more than 20 bilateral deals on issues such as maritime safety and environmental protection.

Trump has threatened to undo any deal with Havana, saying Cuban leaders must take steps to improve the lives of the Cuban people.