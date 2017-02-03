'Fake News' Campaign Nothing Else But 'Filtering Out Uncomfortable Opinions'

According to Mueller, criticism of the media is an important thing, but it shouldn't turn into censorship. She noted that the fact-checking Correctiv team that has been tasked by German Facebook with filtering out "untrue stories" receives generous support from the state, influential corporations and foundations, as well as major media outlets.
"It's obvious what's happening there: it's supposed to be a practice of filtering out uncomfortable opinions. It's not about mistakes or fake news. Fake news always existed and used to be called a "hoax". There have always been false reports, incorrect translations, false quotes, which have been put into the mouths of politicians who have never said that," Mueller said.
"However, in this case the fact that they are only looking at alternative media and act according to the motto "we determine what journalism is," can't be accepted. This is censorship, nothing else," she added.
In particular, German Facebook, according to reports, will launch a trial run of a fake news filtering system for German users of the site, allowing individuals to fact-check and report stories they suspect to be untrue.
Suspicious stories will be dispatched to Correctiv and if the team determines the story to be fake, it will be marked as false and users seeing it in their feeds will be warned about its doubted authenticity. It will also be blocked from being promoted in users' feeds.
Mueller believes that in this way authorities try to influence the media landscape with the help of Correctiv team. But the main problem lies in the fact that not only content, but also certain opinions may become subject to censorship, which is a clear violation of the freedom of speech, she argued.
"You can check the content side, and if it is not true, then fix it somehow. But it's impossible to correct opinions, because opinions are free, because thoughts are free. And as long as a person does not violate the law by having an opinion, which is punishable by law, it [the adjustment of such opinions] is censorship," Mueller concluded.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete ...or blogging on ideas that would constipate an elephant... Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete "... criticism of the media is an important thing, but it shouldn't turn into censorship...Fake news always existed and used to be called a "hoax". There have always been false reports, incorrect translations, false quotes, which have been put into the mouths of politicians who have never said that," Mueller said. However, in this case the fact that they are only looking at alternative media and act according to the motto "we determine what journalism is," can't be accepted. This is censorship, nothing else," she added."
marcanhalt
marcanhalt
Not sure how close I want to put my feet to the fire, but Sputnik, in its 'rules of orders and procedures', which seem to be "out of order" when it comes to redacting comments with the explanation of "READ THE RULES", is practicing even a form of censorship by stating "this is a form of disrespect" when you question "Where did this come from?" There are rough spots in any form of communication, but to say, from behind the curtain, that we are being "disrespectful" is a form of censorship.