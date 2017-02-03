Register
03 February 2017
    A general view taken on March 29, 2016 shows Israeli construction cranes and excavators at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov, in the northern area of east Jerusalem

    White House Says New Israeli Settlements 'May Not Be Helpful to Peace'

    The expansion of existing Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank may impede the resolution of long-lasting Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the White House said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's administration has said Israel building new or expanding current settlements may not help to achieve lasting peace.

    "While we don’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal," the release stated on Thursday.

    The release added that the Trump administration is willing to further discuss the issue and it "has not taken an official position on settlement activity" yet.

    Earlier in January, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted Trump's invitation to visit the United States. The meeting between the leaders of the two countries is expected later this month.

    Israel and Palestine have had a troublesome relationship for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

      jas
      Thank you. A good sign of some balance. Thank you.
