US House Minority Leader Urges Trump to Make Sure Anti-Russia Sanctions Remain

"The sanctions exist and I don't think there should be any doubt as to whether they will be enforced," Pelosi stated. "The president has to make that clear."
On Sunday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the Trump Administration had not yet made any decision on the possibility of lifting sanctions against Russia.
Putin and Trump held their first official phone conversation on Saturday, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East, counterterrorism efforts, non-proliferation, the Iranian nuclear program, Ukraine, and North Korea.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete She is the minority leader for a reason. Like her side lost. Now she should shut up and take a seat. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Nancy the democrat leader telling Trumps team what they must do may I remind her they lost the election and no matter what wont be running the country. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Majority should consolidate against minorities bacchanalia.
anne00marie
ivanwa88
It appears that every neocon and his dog is having a whiff and a bark at Trump on whats expected of him by the democrat voters I would suggest she tells someone who gives a flying toss.
Trumps majority mandate was giving to him by his supporters who categorically desired much improved non aggressive relationship with Russia of course to achieve that the sanctions must be removed Nancy can put them back on again next time she is in power LOL.
Walter Wolf