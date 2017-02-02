Register
00:57 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

    US House Minority Leader Urges Trump to Make Sure Anti-Russia Sanctions Remain

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    Politics
    Get short URL
    419305

    According to the US House of Representatives minority leader, Donald Trump must make it clear the United States will continue implementing sanctions against Russia.

    Building of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow
    A.Savin
    US Treasury Amends Obama's Sanctions on Russian Federal Security Service
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump must make it clear the United States will continue implementing sanctions against Russia, US House of Representatives minority leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

    "The sanctions exist and I don't think there should be any doubt as to whether they will be enforced," Pelosi stated. "The president has to make that clear."

    On Sunday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the Trump Administration had not yet made any decision on the possibility of lifting sanctions against Russia.

    Putin and Trump held their first official phone conversation on Saturday, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East, counterterrorism efforts, non-proliferation, the Iranian nuclear program, Ukraine, and North Korea.

    Related:

    Anti-Russia Sanctions Result in $6.5Bln Loss in Hungary-Russia Turnover - Orban
    Why Poroshenko Wants Anti-Russian Sanctions Lifted
    Norway Secretly Wants Trump to Set Example, Rescind Sanctions Against Russia
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      She is the minority leader for a reason. Like her side lost. Now she should shut up and take a seat.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Nancy the democrat leader telling Trumps team what they must do may I remind her they lost the election and no matter what wont be running the country.
      It appears that every neocon and his dog is having a whiff and a bark at Trump on whats expected of him by the democrat voters I would suggest she tells someone who gives a flying toss.

      Trumps majority mandate was giving to him by his supporters who categorically desired much improved non aggressive relationship with Russia of course to achieve that the sanctions must be removed Nancy can put them back on again next time she is in power LOL.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Walter Wolf
      Majority should consolidate against minorities bacchanalia.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok