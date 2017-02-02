US House Minority Leader Urges Trump to Make Sure Anti-Russia Sanctions Remain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump must make it clear the United States will continue implementing sanctions against Russia, US House of Representatives minority leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

"The sanctions exist and I don't think there should be any doubt as to whether they will be enforced," Pelosi stated. "The president has to make that clear."

On Sunday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the Trump Administration had not yet made any decision on the possibility of lifting sanctions against Russia.

Putin and Trump held their first official phone conversation on Saturday, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East, counterterrorism efforts, non-proliferation, the Iranian nuclear program, Ukraine, and North Korea.