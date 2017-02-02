Tusk Urges Russia to Influence Donbass Militia to Help End Violence in Avdiivka

MOSCOW, February 2 (Sputnik) — Tusk added that it was also necessary to withdraw weapons and grant the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) unhindered access.
"The fighting must stop immediately and the ceasefire must be honored. Russia should use its influence to disengage Russian-backed separatists [eastern Ukrainian militia] in east Ukraine to stop violence," Tusk said in a press statement, recalling the critical humanitarian situation near Avdiivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had to interrupt his visit to Germany due to the escalation of the security situation on the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. He also charged his aides with calling for the extraordinary session of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine to discuss the situation.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow had reliable data that the Ukrainian independent armed groups, supported by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery, were behind the attack on Avdiivka.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Didn't the OSCE have the Swedish/Danish Mercenary working for them, back in 2014, when they were taken hostage. What was his name? John Chrestensen? Swedish/Danish NATO mercenary/observer John G.O. Christensen identified/arrested/freed. So why should Donbass trust them, especially when they are parking their cars behind Kiev Tanks and conveniantly not noticing. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Tusk is the lowest form of lying immoral inhuman inbreed born! he has been a major agitator and warmonger for decades and has personally attributed to the deaths of thousands a more disgusting violent anti Christ was only ever seen in Hitler and Idi Amin. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete The Donbass militia, Mr Tusk, is not part of the chain of command in Russia. Boy, some guys simply cannot get their thumbs our of their mouths! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Dear Mr Tusk, in case you had NOT noticed it is in fact KIEV and it's UKRO-NAZIs who are not abiding by the Minsk agreement!! If a BULLY is attacking you you have every right to defend yourself as is the case with Donbass. Take the blinkers from your eyes Mr Tusk and go get a real job!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete sapper, I had the same thought but did not want to over work the censors. lol Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What an obnoxious bungler
anne00marie
Tusk should have thought about what he was getting involved in back when the cookie monsters came to Kiev and had a hissy fit, on behalf of Soros, with regards Presdident Yanukovitch not liking the EU Neighbourhood Agreement.
Tusk, is a career politician, who cut his teeths on youth party politics. No doubt he has serious interests and investments in the defence, oil and agricultural industry, that demand Ukraine, but, tough. Has he asked Merkel and Hollande,the other guarantors of the Minsk Agreement, whether they can reign in the chocolate Porkie in Kiev?
Also, what are they planning, with regards the NATO exercise, that ironically started today, on behalf of non-NATO Ukraine. Now what do they intend to do? Why did Porkie had to run away from Merkel, when he heard that the latest battle was not going to plans?
OSCE MONITORING MISSION IGNORES BATTLE TANKS OF PRO-KIEV FORCES DEPLOYED FOR FIGHTING IN EASTERN UKRAINE – PHOTOS... southfront.org/osce-monitoring-mission-ignores-battle-tanks-of-pro-kiev-forces-deployed-for-fighting
Eduard Popov Donbass sitrep: Ukrainian losses "colossal," shelling at 2014 level... www.fort-russ.com/2017/02/eduard-popov-donbass-sitrep-ukrainian.html
ivanwa88
Even the Ukraine government has admitted its been on the offensive to drag a suitable US replacements in his 'Custers last stand'.
marcanhalt
sapper
marcanhaltin reply tosapper(Show commentHide comment)
dvdgrg09