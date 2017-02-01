US Lawmakers Ask Pentagon to Probe General Flynn's Ties to Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The investigation request regards Flynn’s appearances on RT channel, and admitting for being paid at the RT gala in Moscow "where he dined with Russian President Vladimir Putin."

"We are writing to request that the Department of Defense conduct a review of a potentially serious violation of the Emoluments Clause by retired Lt. General Michael Flynn," the letter said. "As a retired Army officer, General Flynn was prohibited from accepting direct or indirect payments from foreign governments."