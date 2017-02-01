Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister to Visit Russia for Nuclear Deal Consultations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The news comes as earlier in the day, the Iranian Defense Minister confirmed that Iran carried out a new missile test.

He also said that the missile test did not violate the nuclear agreement between Tehran and P5+1 group of world powers or the UN Security Council resolution.

"Abbas Araghchi is expected to visit Moscow on February 8. [The visit] is linked to holding another round of regular consultations on international issues. The issues of implementation of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] and the work of specialized platforms in Vienna and New York will be the main topics," Ryabkov said.