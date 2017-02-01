Moscow Hopes Draft Syrian Constitution to Be Discussed at Geneva Talks

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Last week, a draft Syrian constitution, prepared by Russian experts, was presented to the Syrian opposition during the settlement talks in the capital of Kazakhstan. Head of the Russian delegation Alexander Lavrentyev underlined that Russia is not interfering in the consideration of the constitution but is presenting the draft to the opposition simply in order to accelerate the process.

"We hope that a draft constitution will be discussed in Geneva, because this is one of the objectives — to establish a constitutional commission and to send our ideas there," Bogdanov told reporters.

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Sputnik Obtains Full Text of Syrian Draft Constitution Proposed by Russia

Earlier in the day, Sputnik obtained the full text of the Syrian constitution drafted by Russia.

The United Nations and the International Syria Support Group could help the Syrian opposition form a unified delegation for the upcoming intra-Syria talks in Geneva should it fail to do so itself, Bogdanov said.

"There is an admission in delaying of the talks that the opposition cannot form the united delegation … If they cannot [agree by themselves], then the United Nations with support of the International Syria Support group in which many Arab countries, Iran, Turkey and five members of the Security Council are represented, maybe they can agree on a delegation of the opposition which with which everyone will be satisfied."