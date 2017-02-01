Register
01 February 2017
    Donetsk after shelling

    Ukraine Not Discussed in Detail During Putin, Trump Phone Talks - Kremlin

    © Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko
    Politics
    15401

    According to the Kremlin spokesman, the Russian president and his US counterpart didn't discuss the Ukrainian settlement in details during their phone conversation.

    Ukrainian medical servicemen stand on an Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) after they carried wounded servicemen to hospital in Ukraine-controlled town of Avdiivka, in Donetsk region
    © AFP 2016/ Aleksey FILIPPOV
    Latest Provocations in Donbass Show Kiev 'Leading Situation Into Deadlock' - Lavrov
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump did not discuss the Ukrainian settlement in details during their phone talks over the weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

    "The situation with the Ukrainian settlement was not discussed in detail during Putin's conversation with Trump. The need for speedy settlement of the Ukrainian crisis was emphasized," Peskov told reporters.

    The escalation in Donbass is yet another reason for the United States and Russia to resume dialogue as soon as possible, Peskov added.

    "As regards the current aggravation at the contact line, this is perhaps another reason for quick resumption of the dialogue and cooperation between Russia and America, including in the interest and for the resolution of the Ukrainian issue," Peskov told reporters.

    Situation in Donbass
    © Sputnik/ Dan Levy
    Russian Lawmakers Call on Ukraine to End Kiev's 'Criminal Acts' in Donbass
    At the same time, Ukrainian government troops are leading the offensive in the latest escalation in violence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, disputing the European security body's assertions that local militias are violating the ceasefire.

    "We strongly disagree with this formulation," Peskov told reporters.

    Peskov noted that statements made by the Ukrainian defense ministry officials saying that "the Ukrainian armed forces are advancing forward meter by meter de-facto prove the offensive operations."

    According to the spokesman, Kiev’s actions in Donbass derail the Minsk agreements, everyone must urge Ukraine to stop provocations.

    "These are actions that undermine the Minsk agreements regime. And now it is important for everyone to insistently come up with a call, first of all on the initiators of the offensive, and it means Kiev, to stop these provocations," Peskov told reporters.

