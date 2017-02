© Sputnik/ Sergei Krivosheyev Japan's Abe Calls Cooperation With Russia on Kurils a Step Toward Peace Treaty

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The two countries have not signed a peace treaty after World War II because of disagreements over the ownership of the Southern Kuril islands.

"I do not want to pass the baton. I want to sign the peace agreement with President Putin with my own hand," Abe told lawmakers.

Moscow and Tokyo agreed to establish joint economic activities on the disputed islands to create favorable conditions for talks on a peace treaty between the countries during Putin's visit in December.

Abe said last month he planned to visit Russia "soon" this year.