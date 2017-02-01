UNSC Admits Importance of Astana Talks on Syria, Looks Forward to Geneva Round

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Representatives of the Syrian government and opposition factions met in Astana for talks brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran on January 23-24.
"The members of the Security Council look forward to the resumption of intra-Syrian negotiations, encouraged in the context the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Mr. Staffan de Mistura to reconvene the negotiations as soon as possible in Geneva and urged the Syrian parties to participate in the negotiations in good faith and without preconditions," the statement said.
De Mistura stressed that the Syrian government will have an opportunity to engage in serious discussions on the issue and opposition groups, in their turn, will be given a chance to come to the Geneva talks as one unified group.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I believe that MORE Astana talks are needed to PAVE the road map to Geneva. I wouldn't had gotten to Geneva,. How about Yemen? Palestine?
cast235
ONLY Syria, because west ordered U.N?
How quaint?
The terrorists or opposition, refused to meet with Lavrov, IF there is a peace treaty , it was HIM that pushed that.
They so IDIOTS they have no idea what they doing.