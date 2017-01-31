Over 120,000 People Sign Petition in Support of Trump's Visit to UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The petition has already got the 100,000 signatures needed to be considered for a debate in the parliament.

"Donald Trump should be invited to make an official State Visit because he is the leader of a free world and U.K. is a country that supports free speech and does not believe that people that appose our point of view should be gagged," the petition said.

A petition to prevent Trump from visiting the UK was published following the US president's executive order suspending the entry for all citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and freezing for 120 days entry for all refugees.

It has already passed the 1.6 million mark and will be debated in the British parliament on February 20.