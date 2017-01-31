Register
31 January 2017
    A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands on a damaged building, in the east of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria January 3, 2017.

    'However Obama Administration Justifies It, Its Policy in Syria Was a Disaster'

    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Faqir
    134440

    Barack Obama and his team have failed to carry out efficient foreign policy with regard to the Syrian conflict, Nadim Shehadi, an associate fellow at Chatham House, told Radio Sputnik, saying that Washington should have been more actively engaged in the war-torn Arab country.

    "I think future historians will look at it and say it was a big mistake with huge consequences for both the region and the world. I think however you justify it and however the Obama administration justifies it, their policy in Syria was a disaster," the political analyst asserted.

    Nadim Shehadi maintained that Washington should have created safe zones in Syria when the idea was first floated. In his opinion, such measures would have prevented the mass exodus of Syrians from happening. More than 11 million people, a half of Syria's population, are estimated to have been displaced by the six-year-long conflict. Over 4 million are believed to have fled the country.

    "Had they taken the lead and listened to their allies in the region … who were literally begging them to help stabilize Syria and help protect the population because they are the ones who will mainly pay the price of the consequence of what's happening which is radicalization. This is exactly what's happened. There are many explanations given by the Obama administration, but the result is there," he said.

    Syrian army troops move through the town of Darayya, a suburb of Damascus.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Building 'New Republic': This is the 'Only Way to Keep Syria Together'
    Barack Obama has been criticized both for not intervening in Syria and providing tacit support to armed radical groups fighting to depose President Bashar al-Assad. Washington's assistance to the Syrian rebels as well as its failure to coordinate its counterterrorism efforts with Russia have often been cited as major reasons preventing the conflict from being resolved.

    US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that tackling Daesh and other terrorist groups is one of his priorities, indicating that Washington could work together with Moscow in dealing with these threats.

    For its part, Russia has often urged the international community to create a broad coalition against terrorism. Moscow has carried out a military operation in Syria since September 2015, but has recently focused on diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

