US, Saudi Leaders Support 'Rigorously Enforcing' of Nuclear Deal With Iran

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud agreed in a phone call on the need of implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program by Tehran, the White House said in a statement.

"They also agreed on the importance of rigorously enforcing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran and of addressing Iran’s destabilizing regional activities," the statement said on Sunday.

Also, Donald Trump and Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed support to the idea of creation safe zones for civilians in the crisis-torn Syria and Yemen, the White House said in a statement.

"President Trump spoke today with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abd Al-Aziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia… They agreed on the importance of strengthening joint efforts to fight the spread of radical Islamic terrorism and also on the importance of working jointly to address challenges to regional peace and security, including the conflicts in Syria and Yemen. The President requested and the King agreed to support safe zones in Syria and Yemen, as well as supporting other ideas to help the many refugees who are displaced by the ongoing conflicts," the statement said on Sunday.