19:07 GMT +329 January 2017
    Kurdish women hold flags of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) political wing, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and banners during a demonstration against the exclusion of Syrian-Kurds from the Geneva talks in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on February 4, 2016

    Issue of Autonomy Must Be Decided by All Syrians Russian MoD

    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    111810

    According to the draft constitution worked out by Moscow, the issue of granting autonomy status to certain regions will depend on the Syrian people's will.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Syrian draft constitution prepared by Russia implies that the decision on granting autonomy to the country’s regions must be made by all Syrians, Russian Defense Ministry's Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate Gen. Stanislav Gadjimagomedov said on Sunday.

    "According to the new draft constitution, Syria is united, untouchable and indivisible. The number of administrative districts as well as their borders, status and order of creating local administration will be determined by separate laws based on the Syrian people’s expression of will … The decision on granting an administration district – also populated with a minority such as Kurds – must be made by all Syrian people," Gadjimagomedov told Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

    On March 17, 2016, the Syrian Kurds announced the creation of the federal region of Rojava in northern Syria at a conference in the Hasakah province. The initiative was criticized by the Syrian government.

    A man feed pigeons in Damascus, Syria January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Russia's Proposed Draft Constitution for Syria a Serious Step Towards Peace
    The United States have been providing a significant support for the Movement for a Democratic Society – a coalition of Kurdish political forces that has been governing the autonomy in the north of Syria since late 2015 – which was sharply criticized by the Turkish authorities.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

