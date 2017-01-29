Register
17:36 GMT +329 January 2017
    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, US, January 11, 2017.

    Trouble in US-UK Relationship: Trump's Row With Charles Hints at Deeper Problems

    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    Politics
    178680

    Disagreements between President Donald Trump and Prince Charles over climate change could derail the US leader's planned visit to the UK, the Sunday Times has reported. Observers suggest that the public spat is just one component of the underlying tensions in relations between the two powers.

    A source in Trump's inner circle has told the Times that the President "won't put up with being lectured by anyone" on the issue of climate change, which happens to be an important pet issue for the British royal. Another source added that Trump would "erupt" if pushed on green issues.

    World map
    © Photo: pixabay
    German Foreign Minister Says 20th Century World Order Dead as Trump Takes Office
    Sources close to the Prince, meanwhile, told the paper that he is "relaxed" about the prospect of not meeting with Trump. However, one source maintained that "if the opportunity arises, the Prince would discuss the issue with the President in a courteous, respectful and candid way."

    Trump is expected to pay a formal visit to the UK in June. 

    Passionate about the climate change problem, Charles opened the UN climate talks in Paris in 2015, and has called climate sceptics "the headless chicken brigade." The Prince has said that Trump's views on the issue were "frankly appalling." Last week, Penguin Publishers released a 48-page introductory guide to the issue co-written by the Prince.

    Britain's Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales delivers a speech on Forests as part of the United Nations conference on climate change COP21, on December 1, 2015 at Le Bourget, on the outskirts of the French capital Paris
    © AFP 2016/ LOIC VENANCE
    Britain's Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales delivers a speech on Forests as part of the United Nations conference on climate change COP21, on December 1, 2015 at Le Bourget, on the outskirts of the French capital Paris

    Power plant emissions
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Trump Slashes Environmental Rules to Build US Infrastructure
    Trump has previously described global warming as a Chinese "hoax" meant to dismantle American industry. During the campaign, Trump called for changes to be made in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and complained that environmental overregulation had negatively impacted the US's energy industry. He also vowed to bring back jobs in the clean coal and shale oil sectors.

    In any case, UK media have said that Trump will be unable to avoid the Prince altogether, even if they do not have a formal sit-down, given Charles' status as the heir to the throne and diplomatic protocol which demands that he greet and dine with the American leader.

    Observers have said that the rift between the two men may have "cast a cloud" over Prime Minister Theresa May's visit to Washington last week, where May attempted to reinforce the 'special relationship' between the two countries.

    The Prime Minister met with Trump on Friday, becoming the first foreign leader to be received by the President. The two sides promised to work toward strengthening ties in commerce and foreign affairs, and discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation against Daesh. However, Trump and May also appeared to disagree on Russia, with Trump saying that he wanted to have a "great relationship with all countries," while May insisted that Western countries should keep their anti-Russian sanctions in place.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump listens during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Dr. Richard Wellings, director of the UK-based Institute of Economic Affairs, said that the Trump-May meeting was "all about maintaining economic confidence," and an effort by London to confirm that "the UK wouldn't be somehow isolated after Brexit, [and] that it would have these very strong relationships with major powers."

    "The prospect of relatively good trading relations is obviously positive as well, particularly given the dangers that Trump would also think about protectionism against the UK and European countries," the analyst noted. "Of course that's less likely because he's [more] worried about competition from some of these low-cost countries, like Mexico and China, than from even higher-cost countries in Europe," he added.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron
    © AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT
    French Presidential Hopeful Macron Believes UK Becoming US ‘Vassal’ State
    Wellings suggested that Trump's decision to meet May before meeting with any other European leader was an important signal, and a heavy contrast to the Obama administration, which considered Germany as "the key European country they wanted to be close to" in an effort to prevent Europe from shifting east for its major economic growth prospects.

    As far as the possibility of a new major US-UK trade deal is concerned, Wellings believes that "it may not really be necessary, given the fact that in most areas the tariffs are already pretty low, and those areas that still have high tariffs are quite difficult [to change]." The analyst explained that in agriculture, for example,  the vast amounts of regulations and subsidies on both sides of the Atlantic make it very difficult to create an even playing field and thus reduce trade barriers.

    Political scientist and RIA Novosti contributor Gevorg Mirzayan has a different view, and believes that while there is no doubt that the UK needs the support of the US, especially post-Brexit, Washington may not need London to the same extent, which could lead to problems down the line. "And it's not just about the UK elite's need to answer for their words (during the election both May and Foreign Minister Boris Johnson criticized Trump's unsystemic nature), but that the interests of the UK and the US are beginning to diverge," Mirzayan explained.

    The major factor in this divergence, according to Mirzayan, is the disagreement over Russia, and particularly over the overarching goals of the NATO alliance. Trump has repeatedly criticized the alliance for being "obsolete" and incapable of defending against the threat of Islamist terrorism, while May has talked instead about Russia's neighbors living in a "tough neighborhood" and the need to defend them against an aggressive Moscow. "Here," the analyst noted, Trump's "position differs from that of May and of other members of the current, Russophobic European elite."

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 27, 201
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 27, 201

    Donald Trump and Theresa May
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar, Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK PM Disagrees With US Entry Ban, Pledges to Respond If Britons Affected
    There were also other hints of annoyance at Friday's press conference, the observer added, pointing to disagreements between Trump and May on issues including waterboarding, Vladimir Putin and the Muslim ban, which forced May to disagree with the President's position to his face.

    During the press event, after the BBC reporter asked the Prime Minister about these disagreements, Trump jokingly interjected "we'll see what she says," playfully adding "This was your choice of a question? There goes that relationship." After responding to May's comments, Trump playfully concluded "So, Theresa, we never know about those things, do we?  But I will tell you one thing: I'll be representing the American people very strongly. Thank you."

    Mirzayan explained that "while the tone was playful, Trump's jokes were only jokes in part. He's not just making clear to his allies that they need to answer for the insults directed against him. Trump is showing how he sees the future of the relationship between the US and the UK. Former French economy minister Emmanuel Macron recently said that the UK is becoming a "vassal" state. By all indications, he's not far off from the truth," the expert concluded.

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

