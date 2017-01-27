Syria's HNC Deputy Head Explains Absence of Representatives at Talks With Lavrov

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Lavrov held a meeting in Moscow on Friday with Syrian opposition leaders. The sides discussed the negotiations on the Syrian settlement that took place in Astana on January 23-24 and the continuation of the Geneva process. HNC representatives did not attend the meeting.

"The invitation to the meeting of the Syrian opposition with Lavrov was received personally by [HNC General Coordinator] Riyad Hijab, not the HNC as an organization, so we abstained from attending it," Kodmani told Sputnik by phone.

The HNC is planning to change the composition of its delegation at the upcoming round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.

"We have not yet agreed the final composition of our delegation…We will change it because the conditions have changed, and it is natural to reshuffle members of a delegation after a long period," Kodmani said.

Lavrov announced earlier on Friday following a meeting with representatives of various Syrian opposition groups in Moscow that the start of a new round of Syria peace talks in Geneva would be postponed until the end of February.

