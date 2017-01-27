Register
18:35 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow

    Syria's HNC Deputy Head Explains Absence of Representatives at Talks With Lavrov

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 6711

    Deputy Coordinator of the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) Yahya Kodmani on Friday explained the absence of the umbrella organization at the meeting in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying the invitation had only been sent to the HNC head rather than the entire committee.

    CAIRO (Sputnik) — Lavrov held a meeting in Moscow on Friday with Syrian opposition leaders. The sides discussed the negotiations on the Syrian settlement that took place in Astana on January 23-24 and the continuation of the Geneva process. HNC representatives did not attend the meeting.

    "The invitation to the meeting of the Syrian opposition with Lavrov was received personally by [HNC General Coordinator] Riyad Hijab, not the HNC as an organization, so we abstained from attending it," Kodmani told Sputnik by phone.

     

    The HNC is planning to change the composition of its delegation at the upcoming round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.

    "We have not yet agreed the final composition of our delegation…We will change it because the conditions have changed, and it is natural to reshuffle members of a delegation after a long period," Kodmani said.

    Lavrov announced earlier on Friday following a meeting with representatives of various Syrian opposition groups in Moscow that the start of a new round of Syria peace talks in Geneva would be postponed until the end of February.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    Syria's HNC Cannot Represent Armed Opposition After Astana Talks - Opposition
    Syria's HNC to Skip Opposition Meeting With Lavrov - Moscow-Cairo Platform
    HNC Cannot Confirm Leaked Syrian Constitution Draft Authenticity
    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Yahya Kodmani, Sergei Lavrov, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok