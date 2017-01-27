Register
14:02 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A Syrian flag on a truck with a machine gun of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the town of Mhin, Syria

    Lavrov, Syrian Opposition Discuss Draft Constitution, UN's Passivity in Moscow

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 87 0 0

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday held a meeting with the representatives of Syrian opposition groups in the Russian capital and discussed a number of issues related to the settlement of the conflict in the Middle Eastern state, including the lack of the United Nations' efforts and the project of the constitution prepared by Moscow.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The efforts of the Russian Foreign Ministry brought together 11 representatives of different Syrian opposition groups, including the Moscow, Cairo, Hmeymim groups, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Movement of the Pluralistic Society. At the same time, representatives of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and the Riyadh-formed High Negotiation Committee (HNC) refused to attend the event.

    At the meeting, the minister and the Syrian opposition figures discussed the outcome of the recent settlement talks in Astana that took place on January 23-24. At the recent negotiations, Damascus and the representatives of the Syrian armed opposition succeeded to exchange views on a number of issues, while international mediators, namely Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire and the Russian side has proposed a draft Syrian constitution to the parties to the conflict.

    Passivity of United Nations

    Opening the negotiations, the Russian foreign minister said that Moscow viewed the Astana talks as an important stage of settlement in the Middle Eastern country. According to the minister, the parties to the conflict agreed in the Kazakh capital that the crisis could not be settled through the use of force and that the steps taken in Astana would be a contribution to the UN-mediated Geneva talks.

    "It is delightful that the announcement of the meeting in Astana served as an impulse for our colleagues in the United Nations to intensify their actions a little bit and announce the resumption of the intra-Syria talks in Geneva, even though this date has been moved again from February 8 to the end of next month," Lavrov said.

    At the same time, the foreign minister voiced concern over the passivity of the international organization.

    "We are convinced that the passivity of our colleagues from the United Nations, which have not held any rounds of talks since last April is unacceptable," the diplomat added.

    The Russian top diplomat added that the representatives of the HNC had been invited to visit the meting in Moscow, but began putting forward preconditions despite initial will.

    "They have said in particular that they cannot sit at the negotiating table while there are military operations. The fighting has now ceased, there is a truce in place, so they should have no more excuses," Lavrov said.

    Syrian Constitution

    Speaking about the draft of the Syrian constitution prepared by Russian specialists ahead of the Astana talks, the minister mentioned numerous rumors "swirling" around the project of the legislation and added that the draft law seeks to bring approaches of both Damascus and the opposition groups together.

    "The draft constitution attempts to pull together and find common points in those approaches there were expounded to us by both the government and opposition over the past few years," Lavrov said.

    According to the minister, Russia's proposals are not an attempt to impose anything on anyone.

    "Take into consideration the experience of the last five years, we are convinced that if we do not make a specific proposals, we can never start a specific work. So we hope that all the Syrians will become aware of the project within the framework of the preparations to the Geneva meeting and it will encourage practical discussions focused on the search for general consensus," the Russian minister added.

    A Kurdish man waves a large flag of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) political wing, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), during a demonstration against the exclusion of Syrian-Kurds from the Geneva talks in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on February 4, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Kurds Pleased to See Syria Drop 'Arab' From Official Title in Draft Constitution
    According to Lavrov, Russia believes that the forthcoming intra-Syria talks in Geneva should focus on specific issues, including drafting the Syrian constitution.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    Syria Risks Further Deterioration if Assad Removed - Kurdish Party
    Moscow Slams Claims That Russia is Trying to Force Basic Law on Syrians
    Trump's 'Safe Zones' in Syria: Theatrics or a Wider War?
    Over 4,300 Syrians Received Aid in Aleppo, Latakia in Past 24 Hours
    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Sergei Lavrov, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok