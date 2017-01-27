New German FM Gabriel Interested in Friendly Relations With Russia

BERLIN (Sputnik) — New German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, appointed earlier on Friday, expressed interest in developing friendly relations and partnership with Russia, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said.

"[Gabriel] is interested in the most friendly, intensive and collaborative relations with Russia … Russia is the most important neighbor of Europe. Of course, the country is included on the agenda of the new foreign minister. It is the most important partner for negotiations," Martin Schaefer told reporters.

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation Steinmeier: Russia’s Role in Syria Ensures Its Importance as Military, Political Player

As for a meeting between Gabriel and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, no date has been planned yet, while the diplomats are already familiar with each other, the spokesman said.

Earlier on Friday, German President Joachim Gauck relieved Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a ceremony from the post of the foreign minister and named Gabriel as the successor.