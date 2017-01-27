German President Gauck Names Gabriel New Foreign Minister, Relieves Steinmeier

BERLIN (Sputnik) — German President Joachim Gauck has relieved Frank-Walter Steinmeier from the post of Foreign Minister and named Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel as his replacement in a ceremony on Friday.

"In the name of the Federal Republic of Germany, I relieve Frank-Walter Steinmeier from his post of Foreign Minister." Gauck said at his official residence in Bellevue Palace.

Brigitte Zypries replaced Gabriel as Economy and Energy Minister.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who attended the ceremony, congratulated Gabriel on the new appointment.