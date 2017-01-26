Register
19:50 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Republican Guard lowers the French national flag at half-mast at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 15, 2016, the day after the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice.

    Yet Another French Political Earthquake Rocks Presidential Race

    © REUTERS/ Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    140951

    France has been rocked by yet another political scandal. Plus ça change. The investigation into whether or not the wife of presidential candidate Francois Fillon earned money for nothing is just the latest in a series of scandals that have hit French politics. But where is it on the Richter scale?

    The latest allegations are against the Welsh-born wife of former French PM and Republican hopeful for the presidency, who is alleged to have earned US$538,000 working as his assistant. Although there is nothing at all wrong with doing so — many politicians employ relatives — the weekly magazine Le Canard Enchainé cannot find a single person who remembers her actually doing any work for him.

    Penelope Fillon, wife of Francois Fillon, a candidate in Sunday's primary runoff to select a conservative candidate for the French presidential election, applauds during a campaign rally in Paris, France. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Penelope Fillon, wife of Francois Fillon

    With just weeks to go before the presidential election, April 23, the news that the pair are now under investigation by the authorities for "embezzlement of public funds, misuse of company assets and concealment of these offences" — as the French newspaper Libé put it —  "could reach the summit on the Richter scale of political accidents".

    Holocaust

    However, French politicians are quite used to controversy — whether political, financial or sexual and no party has had more earthquakes than the Front National (FN) and the Le Pen family. In 2016, it was announced that the FN was under investigation for misusing assets and defrauding the state during the 2012 parliamentary election, dealing a further blow to its leader Marine Le Pen.

    France’s far-right National Front president Marine Le Pen, center, delivers her speech at Opera Plaza during the annual May Day march, in Paris, France, Friday, May 1, 2015.
    © AP Photo/
    The Rise and Fall of the Le Pens and the Front National in France

    She has been embroiled in a bitter row with her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was expelled from the party and announced he was setting up a rival party called the "Blue-White-Red Rally", after the colors of the French Flag.

    Marine le Pen had been keen to distance herself from her father, who has attracted severe criticism over his views on the holocaust. In April 2015, Le Pen reiterated his past comments that the Nazi gas chambers were a mere detail of history.

    He denounced her after his expulsion and told her to marry so that she could no longer have the family name and said it would be "scandalous" if his daughter won in the 2017 French presidential elections after the way she treated him. 

    'Cluster Bomb'

    Meanwhile, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (under whom Fillon was PM) was, February 2016, placed under investigation by the Paris Prosecutor over alleged irregularities in his 2012 re-election campaign finances, in a further blow to his reputation and hopes of running again. He was defeated in the 2017 primary.

    French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy
    © Flickr/ UMP
    French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy

    "Bygmalion is a cluster bomb" ran the headline in the French online news portal, when it was announced that Sarkozy was under investigation over the allegation that the Bygmalion organization had issued US$20.1 million in false invoices during Sarkozy's 2012 presidential campaign.

    The effect of the PR agency's over-invoicing of Sarkozy's Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) party — now called The Republicans — was, it is alleged, that Sarkozy benefitted from funding that was in excess of legal allowances for political campaigning.

    'Too Sexy'

    However, the culturally most explosive scandal occurred when the ex-partner of current French President Francois Hollande, Valérie Trierweiler posted a picture of herself on Twitter wearing a t-shirt with the slogan "I'm too sexy for my ex," publicizing her kiss-and-tell book on their relationship.

    French president Francois Hollande is pictured during a meeting with the French Foreign Affairs Minister and figures from the cultural world and members of associations committted to peace in Syria, on October 14, 2016 at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris
    © AFP 2016/ MARTIN BUREAU
    French president Francois Hollande

    She said she felt "illegitimate" and "dehumanized" after Hollande took over the presidency and was told by a member of his entourage: "If you want an evening with Francois, you need to pass it through me."

    Her book — entitled 'Merci pour ce moment' — contravened an unwritten rule of French politics — affairs are OK, but the president is inviolable.

    Her kiss-and-tell narrative led to getting a hammering in the media and — as Bruno Roger-Petit, political columnist for Le Nouvel Observateur put it:

    "The president has been stripped naked. Naked as no president has been before him. The king's body has been profaned."

    Related:

    French Prosecutors Open Probe Into Work of Fillon’s Wife as Politician's Aide
    French Presidential Hopeful Fillon's Wife Paid Over $500,000 as His Aide
    Sarkozy Congratulates Fillon on Winning French Republican Nomination
    Off to Greener Pastures: Can Hollande Become the Next EC President?
    Hollande on Trump's NATO Remarks: Europe Needs No Policy Advice From Abroad
    Tags:
    French 2017 election, French presidential election, scandal, election, Republicans party, Party of Socialists, Front National, Jean-Marie Le Pen, Francois Hollande, Marine Le Pen, Nicholas Sarkozy, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok