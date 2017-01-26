Nieto Should Cancel US Trip if He Doesn't Want to Pay for Border Wall - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray stated that the meeting with US President Donald Trump remains on the agenda of Mexican leader Enrique Pena Nieto despite Trump's order to launch the construction of the wall on the border between the two states.

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017​

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive orders on constructing a wall on the US-Mexico border. The US leader said in a press conference that the wall would stop criminals from pouring into the United States and would disrupt drug cartels. Safe borders and economic cooperation, Trump added, would enhance US-Mexican relations to a degree not seen before.

Nieto is scheduled to hold a meeting with Trump in Washington on January 31.